Dr. Laura Schafer, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Schafer, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 20 Nassau St Ste 301, Princeton, NJ 08542 Directions (609) 683-9795
Princeton Psychological Partners LLC44 Nassau St Ste 370, Princeton, NJ 08542 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
She's the real deal. Knowledgeable, insightful, responsive and smart. She helped me view the events and interactions in my life from different perspectives than had been my habit. She also introduced me to important co-morbidities of my particular condition.
About Dr. Laura Schafer, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1558523555
Education & Certifications
- Child and Adolescent Psychiatry
- Umdnj-Rw Johnson Med Sch
- Yale Univ Sch of Med
- Harvard University
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
