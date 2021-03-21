See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Princeton, NJ
Dr. Laura Schafer, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Laura Schafer, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Laura Schafer, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Yusuf Modan, MD
Dr. Yusuf Modan, MD
2 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Andrea Papa-Molter, DO
Dr. Andrea Papa-Molter, DO
10 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    20 Nassau St Ste 301, Princeton, NJ 08542 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 683-9795
  2. 2
    Princeton Psychological Partners LLC
    44 Nassau St Ste 370, Princeton, NJ 08542 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Schafer?

Mar 21, 2021
She's the real deal. Knowledgeable, insightful, responsive and smart. She helped me view the events and interactions in my life from different perspectives than had been my habit. She also introduced me to important co-morbidities of my particular condition.
RP in DC — Mar 21, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Laura Schafer, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Laura Schafer, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schafer to family and friends

Dr. Schafer's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Schafer

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Laura Schafer, MD.

About Dr. Laura Schafer, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1558523555
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Child and Adolescent Psychiatry
Fellowship
Internship
  • Umdnj-Rw Johnson Med Sch
Internship
Medical Education
  • Yale Univ Sch of Med
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Harvard University
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Laura Schafer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schafer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Schafer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Schafer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schafer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schafer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schafer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schafer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Laura Schafer, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.