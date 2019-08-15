Dr. Laura Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Sanchez, MD
Dr. Laura Sanchez, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Wayne, PA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health.
Regina E. Phillips987 Old Eagle School Rd Ste 719, Wayne, PA 19087 Directions (610) 964-7870
I have found Dr Sanchez to be kind, caring, thorough and highly knowledgeable. She clearly cares for her patients and wants the best for them. Dr Sanchez is clearly in high demand which may, at times, cause her to appear disorganized, but the fact is this woman knows her sh*t and wants to help.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588709562
- Ohio State University
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Bryn Mawr College
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanchez speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.
