Dr. Laura Ryan, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Laura Ryan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Laura Ryan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Ryan works at
Locations
General and Colorectal Surgery At Upper Arlington1800 Zollinger Rd, Columbus, OH 43221
The James Mammography At Worthington160 W Wilson Bridge Rd, Worthington, OH 43085
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ryan is caring and considerate of your time. As a diabetic I have tantrums at times where I just don't care and so I do what I want and eat what I want and she calls me out on it. She is well researched and honest. Sometimes blunt but I appreciate that.As for the reviews that say she isn't a good doctor I wonder who it is they are seeing because I have never had a better one. I have followed her from location to location and will continue to do so. That is how much I value her medical consul
About Dr. Laura Ryan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1619984416
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ryan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ryan works at
Dr. Ryan has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Osteoporosis and Abnormal Thyroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.