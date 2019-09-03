Dr. Laura Rosenzweig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenzweig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Rosenzweig, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Rosenzweig, MD is a Dermatologist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Gastonia/Cox Rd. Office959 COX RD, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 866-7576
Piedmont Plastic Surgery Dermatology Charlotte5815 Blakeney Park Dr, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Here for a 6 month skin check. Staff and doctor friendly and courteous.
About Dr. Laura Rosenzweig, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Czech and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenzweig has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenzweig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenzweig has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Skin Cancer and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenzweig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosenzweig speaks Czech and Spanish.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenzweig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenzweig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenzweig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenzweig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.