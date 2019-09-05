Dr. Laura Rosenfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Rosenfield, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Laura Rosenfield, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas8210 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 705, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 345-2777
Gynecological and Obstetrical Associates8160 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 369-1577Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Annual checkup
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215198783
- University Medical Center of Southern Nevada
- Texas Technical University
- Southern Methodist University
Dr. Rosenfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenfield has seen patients for Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosenfield speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenfield. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenfield.
