Dr. Laura Rosenbaum-Bloom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenbaum-Bloom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Rosenbaum-Bloom, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Rosenbaum-Bloom, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hilton Head Island, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rosenbaum-Bloom works at
Locations
-
1
Main Street Psychiatry and Psychotherapy4101 Main St Ste C, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaufort Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UniCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenbaum-Bloom?
I am so happy I found this Doctor! She is caring, understanding and "Very Smart"! I will "TRULY" miss her, we are moving.
About Dr. Laura Rosenbaum-Bloom, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1396879813
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati
- University Of Cincinnati-Medical Center
- Cincinnati Coll of Med & Surg
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Beloit College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenbaum-Bloom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenbaum-Bloom accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenbaum-Bloom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenbaum-Bloom works at
Dr. Rosenbaum-Bloom has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenbaum-Bloom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenbaum-Bloom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenbaum-Bloom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenbaum-Bloom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenbaum-Bloom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.