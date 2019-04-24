Dr. Laura Rice, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Rice, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Laura Rice, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Arlington Family Practice - Arlington2415 Matlock Rd, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 277-6444
- Medical City Arlington
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Follows-up with patients & shows genuine care and concern for patients' health matters. I've been going to her for many years. Although, I don't live close to their office anymore, I make the 1 hour drive because she's worth it. Awesome doctor! I would recommend her to anyone.
- Family Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1225030547
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Rice has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.