Dr. Laura Reinertson, MD
Dr. Laura Reinertson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Island Doctors264 Palm Coast Pkwy NE Ste A, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Directions (386) 446-5505
Atlantic Urological Associates P A2460 Old Moultrie Rd Ste 5, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 797-5740
Island Doctor Family Practice, Saint Augustine, FL199 S US Highway 17 Ste A, East Palatka, FL 32131 Directions (386) 312-0250
Island Doctors2 Mccormick Dr, Palm Coast, FL 32164 Directions (386) 246-7365
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Absolutely. Dr. Reinertson has the most unique bedside manner with her, seemingly casual yet expert analysis of the patient's medical maladies. Saying she is thorough is an understatement. Unlike so many physicians, she takes her time and immerses herself in every aspect of her patients' care. My entire career was spent in the medical field and I have worked with and know many physicians and their individual work ethic. Without a doubt, I put Dr. Reinertson at the very top of the list. No question. Take my word for it.....you will be reassured and comforted as much as my wife is, knowing you're being treated by a knowledgeable, personable, genuinely caring professional.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1750408613
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
