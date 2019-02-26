Dr. Laura Reilly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reilly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Reilly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Reilly, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Olathe, KS. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center.
Dr. Reilly works at
Locations
-
1
Olathe1803 S Ridgeview Rd, Olathe, KS 66062 Directions (913) 829-0505Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
College Park Neurology10600 Mastin St, Overland Park, KS 66212 Directions (913) 438-0868
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reilly?
Most compassionate care for migraines I have ever received, and I have seen many, many doctors in my 22 years of frequent migraines.
About Dr. Laura Reilly, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1821023896
Education & Certifications
- Mayo
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reilly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reilly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reilly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reilly works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Reilly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reilly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reilly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reilly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.