Dr. Laura Reese, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (45)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Laura Reese, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center and Tug Valley Arh Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Reese works at Ashland Orthopedic Associates in Ashland, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Ashland Orthopedic Associates
    700 Saint Christopher Dr Ste 200, Ashland, KY 41101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 237-1700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • King's Daughters Medical Center
  • Tug Valley Arh Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Arthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Arthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Joint Pain
Arthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Bursitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Baker's Cyst
Blood Allergy Testing
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Elbow Bursitis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fibromyalgia
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hand Fracture
Heart Disease
Hernia
Hip Fracture
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Patch Testing
Polyneuropathy
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Systemic Chondromalacia
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trigger Finger
Tuberculosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Achilles Tendinitis
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Avascular Necrosis
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Disorders
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chondrocalcinosis
Clavicle Fracture
Constipation
De Quervain's Disease
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Injuries
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Esophagitis
Femur Fracture
Foot Conditions
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture
Fracture Care
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gout
Hand Conditions
Hip Sprain
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Humerus Fracture
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Knee Disorders
Knee Fracture
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pelvic Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Scapular Fracture
Scoliosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Resurfacing
Simple Fracture Care and Casting
Sinus Tachycardia
Spina Bifida
Spondylosis
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Tobacco Withdrawal
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Wrist Fracture
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Reese?

    Oct 22, 2021
    Very good she removed a cyst from my wrist that was near my artery. Did a good job. No complications
    Mary K. Porter — Oct 22, 2021
    About Dr. Laura Reese, DO

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043220833
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Reese, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reese has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reese works at Ashland Orthopedic Associates in Ashland, KY. View the full address on Dr. Reese’s profile.

    Dr. Reese has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Reese. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reese.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

