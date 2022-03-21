Overview

Dr. Laura Reed, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Houston Medical Center, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.



Dr. Reed works at Navicent Vascular Institute in Macon, GA with other offices in Warner Robins, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.