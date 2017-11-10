Dr. Laura Reaven, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reaven is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Reaven, MD
Dr. Laura Reaven, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ellicott City, MD. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.
Neurocare Center LLC3290 North Ridge Rd, Ellicott City, MD 21043 Directions (410) 730-6911
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I saw Dr. Reaven for several years, and only stopped seeing her because I left the area. Dr. Reaven is a saint. She is so patient and kind, always spends more time with her patients than she should, and always goes the extra mile to test and diagnose. I didn't realize how lucky I was to have her. You can't go wrong seeing her.
- Neurology
- English
- 1427250323
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Harvard University
- Neurology
Dr. Reaven has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reaven accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reaven has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reaven works at
Dr. Reaven has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reaven on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Reaven. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reaven.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reaven, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reaven appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.