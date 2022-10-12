Overview

Dr. Laura Ray, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lenexa, KS. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ray works at Compassionate Family Care in Lenexa, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.