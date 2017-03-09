Dr. Laura Rauser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rauser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Rauser, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Laura Rauser, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Fairview Hospital.
Dr. Rauser works at
Cleveland Clinic Obgyn At Westlake2001 Crocker Rd Ste 650, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 808-1905
Kaiser Permanente12301 SNOW RD, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (216) 524-7377
Women's Health Institute850 Columbia Rd Ste 330, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 808-1905
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fairview Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had 2 biopsies and 2 D and C's with her. She is wonderful, caring and kind. Thank you!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1457505380
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Dr. Rauser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rauser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rauser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rauser has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Colposcopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rauser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rauser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rauser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rauser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rauser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.