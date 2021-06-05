Dr. Rainer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Rainer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Rainer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Venice, FL. They graduated from Institute of Medicine And Pharmacy "Carol Davila" and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.
Dr. Rainer works at
Locations
Gulf Coast Hma Physician Management LLC1370 E Venice Ave Ste 205, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 800-4700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Millennium Physician Group1700 E Venice Ave Ste A, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 483-9779
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Recently we have done televisions but prior to that, she has treated me for over a decade. I have always found her to be professional as well as up-to-date with treatments in her field. Genuine concern for her patients.
About Dr. Laura Rainer, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Health Sciences Center, Shreveport
- Institute of Medicine And Pharmacy "Carol Davila"
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rainer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rainer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rainer works at
Dr. Rainer has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Hypoglycemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rainer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rainer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rainer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rainer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rainer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.