Dr. Laura Ragoonanan, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Ragoonanan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA.
Locations
Dignity Health Medical Institute of Central California3838 San Dimas St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 632-7126Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- GEMCare
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Showed a great deal of compassion towards me when she broke the news of my diagnosis and what to expect.
About Dr. Laura Ragoonanan, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1750700357
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
