Dr. Laura Ragoonanan, MD

Neurology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Laura Ragoonanan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. 

Dr. Ragoonanan works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dignity Health Medical Institute of Central California
    3838 San Dimas St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 632-7126
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing

Treatment frequency



Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • GEMCare
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Laura Ragoonanan, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750700357
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Ragoonanan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ragoonanan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ragoonanan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ragoonanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ragoonanan works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ragoonanan’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ragoonanan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ragoonanan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ragoonanan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ragoonanan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

