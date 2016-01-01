Dr. Pruitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laura Pruitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Pruitt, MD is a Dermatologist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Pruitt works at
Locations
-
1
Ralph H Johnson VA Medical Center109 Bee St, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions (843) 577-5011
-
2
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 792-3021
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pruitt?
About Dr. Laura Pruitt, MD
- Dermatology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1457732059
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pruitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pruitt works at
Dr. Pruitt has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pruitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pruitt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pruitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pruitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pruitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.