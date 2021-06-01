Overview

Dr. Laura Prokuski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and Saint Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Prokuski works at SONORAN ORTHOPAEDIC TRAUMA SURGEONS PLLC in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Femur Fracture, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Pelvic Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.