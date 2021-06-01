Dr. Laura Prokuski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prokuski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Prokuski, MD
Dr. Laura Prokuski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Hanger Prosthetics & Orthotics West Inc.3126 N Civic Center Plz, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 874-2040
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
Dr Prokuski was very nice and listened to what I had to say. The nurse that came in before the DR was very nice.
About Dr. Laura Prokuski, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689638249
- Radams Cowley Shock Ctr
- U Iowa Hosp
- University of Maryland Medical System
- R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
- Coe College, Cedar Rapids, Iowa
- Orthopedic Surgery
