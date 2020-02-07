Overview

Dr. Laura Pratt, MD is a Dermatologist in Colonial Heights, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED.



Dr. Pratt works at Dermatology Associates Of Virginia in Colonial Heights, VA with other offices in Glen Allen, VA and North Chesterfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Acne and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.