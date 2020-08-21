Dr. Laura Pomerenke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pomerenke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Pomerenke, MD
Dr. Laura Pomerenke, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from University Of Arizona School Of Med and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Memorial Breast Surgery Specialists175 S Union Blvd Ste 345, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 Directions (719) 477-0211
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr. Pomerenke is a highly skilled breast surgeon. Overall, she is the best doctor I have ever seen, hands down.
- English
- Oregon Health And Science University
- Oregon Health & Sciences Univ
- University Of Arizona School Of Med
- University of Arizona
