Dr. Laura Plummer, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Dr. Laura Plummer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.

Dr. Plummer works at Champaign Dental Group in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    2401 Gillham Rd # 350300, Kansas City, MO 64108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 234-3046

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Laura Plummer, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043254683
    Education & Certifications

    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Dr. Laura Plummer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plummer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Plummer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Plummer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Plummer works at Champaign Dental Group in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Plummer’s profile.

    Dr. Plummer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plummer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plummer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plummer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

