Dr. Laura Plummer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.



Dr. Plummer works at Champaign Dental Group in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.