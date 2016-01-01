Dr. Laura Plummer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plummer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Plummer, MD
Dr. Laura Plummer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Dr. Plummer works at
Office2401 Gillham Rd # 350300, Kansas City, MO 64108 Directions (816) 234-3046
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1043254683
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Plummer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Plummer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Plummer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plummer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plummer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plummer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plummer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.