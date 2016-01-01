Dr. Laura Phieffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phieffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Phieffer, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Phieffer, MD is a dermatologist in Richmond, VA. She currently practices at Avenues Dermatology. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Phieffer is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Avenues Dermatology Pllc420 Libbie Ave, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 288-4410
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. Laura Phieffer, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1508934423
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Phieffer?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phieffer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phieffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phieffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phieffer has seen patients for Dermatitis Due to Drugs , Athlete's Foot and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phieffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Phieffer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phieffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phieffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phieffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.