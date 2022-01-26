Dr. Phan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Phan, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Phan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA.
Locations
Laura Phan MD Inc.15055 Los Gatos Blvd Ste 320, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 502-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Laura is an very professional and attentive Doctor she takes the time to explain options and also carries amazing products in her office. The staff is very nice and attentive in her beautiful office with free parking and centrally located.
About Dr. Laura Phan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
