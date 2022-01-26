See All Ophthalmologists in Los Gatos, CA
Dr. Laura Phan, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Laura Phan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA.

Dr. Phan works at LAURA PHAN MD INC in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Blocked Tear Duct and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Laura Phan MD Inc.
    15055 Los Gatos Blvd Ste 320, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 502-5000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Blocked Tear Duct
Eyelid Surgery
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Blocked Tear Duct
Eyelid Surgery

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Canthotomy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Orbit Evisceration Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 26, 2022
    Dr Laura is an very professional and attentive Doctor she takes the time to explain options and also carries amazing products in her office. The staff is very nice and attentive in her beautiful office with free parking and centrally located.
    Isabel — Jan 26, 2022
    About Dr. Laura Phan, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1538366984
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Phan has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Blocked Tear Duct and Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Phan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

