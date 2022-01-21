Dr. Laura Petty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Petty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Petty, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Glenwood Regional Medical Center and Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Petty works at
Locations
-
1
Downtown Monroe312 Grammont St Ste 300, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 388-4030
-
2
Urology Clinic711 Saint John St, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 322-2140
Hospital Affiliations
- Glenwood Regional Medical Center
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Petty?
I Love Her and the staff she delivered my babyboy ??… amazing and caring
About Dr. Laura Petty, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1134431414
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petty has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petty works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Petty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.