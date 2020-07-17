Overview

Dr. Laura Peterson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and Pali Momi Medical Center.



Dr. Peterson works at Kapiolani Womans Center in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.