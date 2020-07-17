Dr. Laura Peterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Peterson, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Peterson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and Pali Momi Medical Center.
Dr. Peterson works at
Locations
-
1
Hawaii Breast Center LLC1907 S Beretania St Ste 501, Honolulu, HI 96826 Directions (808) 949-7808
-
2
Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children1319 Punahou St, Honolulu, HI 96826 Directions (808) 983-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- Pali Momi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peterson?
I went in to see Dr. Peterson due to abnormal Mammogram. I had a lump at my underarm. It started to grow and a biopsy was preformed by the Raidologist. It was benign tissue but because 6 months later for my follow up Mammography it showed the lump grew and there were 2 others around it. Dr. Peterson recommended to have the larger one removed and monitor the other 2. My entire appointments with her were very reassuring. My surgery date was very comforting. Dr. Peterson was very caring, comforting, plus she ended up taking the friends out along with the boss. My surgical site was ugly but I made sure I kept it clean followed instructions for post care. I have a scar but it's a line, can see if I raise my arms. I look at it this way if you see it you are looking at me too closely, back off. Highly recommend Dr. Peterson for her skills and knowledge!
About Dr. Laura Peterson, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1255400370
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peterson has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson, there are benefits to both methods.