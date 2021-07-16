Overview

Dr. Laura Peralta, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.



Dr. Peralta works at Weston Family Practice in Weston, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL and Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.