Dr. Pekman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laura Pekman, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Pekman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Pekman works at
Locations
-
1
Charlotte Obstetric & Gynecologic Associates7810 Providence Rd Ste 101, Charlotte, NC 28226 Directions (704) 446-1700
-
2
Charlotte Obstetric & Gynecologic Associates1025 Morehead Medical Dr Ste 400, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 302-9462
-
3
Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center1000 Blythe Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 355-2054
-
4
Cpn Inc Dba Atrium Health Women's Care1901 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 446-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pekman?
About Dr. Laura Pekman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1083033161
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pekman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pekman works at
Dr. Pekman has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pekman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pekman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pekman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pekman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pekman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.