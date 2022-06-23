Dr. Parise has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Parise, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Parise, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Locations
Northshore University Health System2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-2720
Northshore Neurological Institute - Deerfield49 S Waukegan Rd Ste 200, Deerfield, IL 60015 Directions (847) 400-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been with Dr Parise since October 2018. I cannot imagine anyone better at her job. And, it seems, everyone seems to know of her! She’s the best.
About Dr. Laura Parise, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Evanston Hospital Northwestern University
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Dr. Parise accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
