Dr. Laura Pallan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pallan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Pallan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Pallan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Moon Township, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Sewickley.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 960 Beaver Grade Rd Ste 960, Moon Township, PA 15108 Directions (412) 264-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Sewickley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pallan?
I had my first appointment with Dr. Pallan today. She is professional, pleasant and efficient. Mu overall experience was awesome. Thanks!
About Dr. Laura Pallan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, French
- 1932170230
Education & Certifications
- Eye and Ear Institute Pitts
- Hosp Of The U Pitts
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pallan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pallan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pallan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pallan speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pallan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pallan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pallan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pallan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.