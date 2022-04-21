Dr. Laura Padron, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Padron, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Padron, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Titusville, FL.
Dr. Padron works at
Locations
-
1
Titusville Smiles Dentistry3135 Columbia Blvd Ste 101, Titusville, FL 32780 Directions (321) 379-8117Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Padron?
The best Dr. Padron always gives her utmost attention and the entire staff always goes above and beyond to provide the best care available.
About Dr. Laura Padron, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1982263018
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Padron has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padron accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Padron using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Padron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Padron works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Padron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.