Overview

Dr. Laura Oppenheim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, Pennsylvania Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Oppenheim works at MDVIP - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.