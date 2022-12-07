Overview

Dr. Laura Novello, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Shrewsbury, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center.



Dr. Novello works at Peds Endo South in Shrewsbury, NJ with other offices in Long Branch, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Thyroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.