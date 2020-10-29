Dr. Nieves has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Nieves, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Nieves, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine.
Dr. Nieves works at
Locations
Citrus Valley Medical Associates1820 Fullerton Ave, Corona, CA 92881 Directions (866) 592-2199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I always feel well taken care of, my needs are listened to, and the care is excellent.
About Dr. Laura Nieves, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1073808994
Education & Certifications
- Ponce School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nieves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nieves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nieves works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nieves. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nieves.
