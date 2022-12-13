Overview

Dr. Laura Nicosia, MD is an Internal Medicine & Pediatrics Specialist in Marrero, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.



Dr. Nicosia works at Ochsner Health Center - Lapalco in Marrero, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.