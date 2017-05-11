Overview

Dr. Laura Nguyen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at Baylor Scott & White Cardiology Associates Terrell in Rockwall, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.