Dr. Laura Newman, DPM
Overview
Dr. Laura Newman, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Delray Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Newman works at
Locations
-
1
Newman Podiatry15340 S Jog Rd Ste 205, Delray Beach, FL 33446 Directions (561) 793-6170Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Dr. Jay R. Newman4895 Windward Passage Dr Ste 7, Boynton Beach, FL 33436 Directions (561) 369-4455
- 3 6080 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 220, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 369-4455
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Delray Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Laura is a wonderful human being and high class professional. But as well, I have to give millions of complements to her staff. Omi and Majeline are only THE SECOND administrative/medical personnel I have at least something positive to say about after dealing with SEF medical offices for the last 21 years. These two ladies deserve not "something" but the BIG-BIG-BIG Thank you for being what medical professionals MUST be - carrying and compassionate humain beings helping the people in pain and suffering.
About Dr. Laura Newman, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1215238241
Education & Certifications
- Aventura Hospital and Medical Center
- Jfk
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newman has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Diabetic Foot Care, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.
