Dr. Laura Nemer, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Nemer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Dublin Office6670 Perimeter Dr Ste 200, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 754-5500
Mount Carmel Health System5300 N Meadows Dr, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 663-5300
Ohiohealth Riverside Methodist Hospital3535 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 566-5000Friday12:30pm - 3:30pm
Ohio State University Medical Center410 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 293-3989
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nemer has done my colonoscopies since Dr. Mabee retired. Needed an EGD, so she did it with Anesthesia at Dublin Methodist Hospital since my CPAP settings were too high for the facility. She is a top-notch provider. She was very thorough and professional, but with a little bit of personality this time. I trust her with my care.
About Dr. Laura Nemer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
