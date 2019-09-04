See All Psychiatrists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Laura Nasatir, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Laura Nasatir, MD

Psychiatry
3 (79)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Laura Nasatir, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED.

Dr. Nasatir works at Pleasant Morris K in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pleasant Morris K
    100 Howe Ave Ste 210, Sacramento, CA 95825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 974-7325

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (34)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nasatir?

    Sep 04, 2019
    Dr. Nasatir is very knowledgeable and well informed on current data. She has made an incredible difference for our family diagnosing and treating our children for anxiety. She was also able to identify our daughter’s ADD. I would highly recommend her for treatment.
    — Sep 04, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Laura Nasatir, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Laura Nasatir, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nasatir to family and friends

    Dr. Nasatir's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nasatir

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Laura Nasatir, MD.

    About Dr. Laura Nasatir, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700825585
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UC Davis Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Calif Pacific Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UC Davis
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Nasatir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nasatir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nasatir has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nasatir accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Nasatir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nasatir works at Pleasant Morris K in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nasatir’s profile.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasatir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasatir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nasatir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nasatir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Laura Nasatir, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.