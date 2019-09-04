Dr. Laura Nasatir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nasatir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Nasatir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Nasatir, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED.
Dr. Nasatir works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pleasant Morris K100 Howe Ave Ste 210, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 974-7325
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nasatir?
Dr. Nasatir is very knowledgeable and well informed on current data. She has made an incredible difference for our family diagnosing and treating our children for anxiety. She was also able to identify our daughter’s ADD. I would highly recommend her for treatment.
About Dr. Laura Nasatir, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1700825585
Education & Certifications
- UC Davis Med Ctr
- Calif Pacific Med Ctr
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- UC Davis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nasatir has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nasatir accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nasatir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nasatir works at
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasatir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasatir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nasatir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nasatir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.