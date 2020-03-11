Dr. Laura Nadeau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nadeau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Nadeau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Nadeau, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.
Dr. Nadeau works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hematology Oncology Consultants3577 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 103, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 288-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nadeau?
I feel cared about and Dr. Nadeau always takes time to answer my questions. I am seen quickly. Only one time, I waited a long time. Everyone in the office is nice!
About Dr. Laura Nadeau, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1457340390
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nadeau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nadeau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nadeau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nadeau works at
Dr. Nadeau has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Purpura, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nadeau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Nadeau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nadeau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nadeau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nadeau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.