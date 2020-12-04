Dr. Laura Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Murray, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Murray, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in North Charleston, SC.
Dr. Murray works at
Locations
MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion2250 Mall Dr, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murray?
After an ER trip despite no history of heart issues, Dr. Murra y was able to see the very next day to evaluate my 15 year old son's EKG that the ER doc said looked like hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. My son and I were both terrified, and she immediately put us at ease, explained everything she was going to do, took a very thorough history, performed the necessary tests, and kept us posted along the way how she was interpreting things. We left with very good news and very soothed minds.
About Dr. Laura Murray, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
- Female
- 1255750428
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Murray using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murray works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.
