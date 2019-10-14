Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Murphy, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Murphy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Park Ridge, IL.
Locations
Advocate Lutheran General Hospital1775 Dempster St, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 723-6580
Advocate Medical Group1875 Dempster St Ste 470, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 723-5885
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor helped my son. He has bipolar disorder and got very ill. I wish we could see her in a clinic somewhere. She only works in the hospital.
About Dr. Laura Murphy, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
