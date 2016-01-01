Dr. Laura Mulloy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulloy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Mulloy, MD
Dr. Laura Mulloy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-4501
- 1376652388
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Waterbury Hosp Hlth Ctr-Yal
- Dallas/Ft Worth Med Ctr
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
