See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Laura Mueller, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Laura Mueller, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Laura Mueller, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.

Dr. Mueller works at Ora Frankel MD & Associates, Louisville, KY in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ora Frankel MD & Associates, Louisville, KY
    2327 Lime Kiln Ln Ste A, Louisville, KY 40222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 339-2818

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Mueller?

Apr 07, 2017
Dr. Mueller worked with my son and she was patient, understanding, compassionate and extremely knowledgeable and helpful. So glad we found her and got the help we so desperately needed.
Mandy M in Louisville, KY — Apr 07, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Laura Mueller, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Laura Mueller, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mueller to family and friends

Dr. Mueller's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Mueller

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Laura Mueller, MD.

About Dr. Laura Mueller, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1902955313
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Laura Mueller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mueller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mueller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mueller works at Ora Frankel MD & Associates, Louisville, KY in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Mueller’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mueller.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mueller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mueller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Laura Mueller, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.