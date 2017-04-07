Dr. Laura Mueller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mueller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Mueller, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Mueller, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
Dr. Mueller works at
Locations
Ora Frankel MD & Associates, Louisville, KY2327 Lime Kiln Ln Ste A, Louisville, KY 40222 Directions (502) 339-2818
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mueller worked with my son and she was patient, understanding, compassionate and extremely knowledgeable and helpful. So glad we found her and got the help we so desperately needed.
About Dr. Laura Mueller, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1902955313
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mueller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mueller works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mueller.
