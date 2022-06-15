See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Laura Mucenski, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Laura Mucenski, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. 

Dr. Mucenski works at TriHealth For Women in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    For Women Inc
    10475 Reading Rd Ste 307, Cincinnati, OH 45241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 563-2202
  2
    Thw for Women
    3219 Clifton Ave Ste 125, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 751-1919
  3
    Good Samaritan Hospital
    375 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 862-2471

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 15, 2022
    I'm pregnant and she has been my DR., I'm Hispanic so she also speak Spanish, she's always ready for questions and in the best mood to answer, she's always in a good disposition!!, if you get an appointment her she's gonna make sure that what you are understanding everything that she's saying. Excelent in explaining, listening, answering, understanding, Her team is excellent as well
    About Dr. Laura Mucenski, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1184006785
    Education & Certifications

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Mucenski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mucenski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mucenski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mucenski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mucenski works at TriHealth For Women in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Mucenski’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mucenski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mucenski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mucenski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mucenski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

