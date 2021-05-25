Overview

Dr. Laura Moylan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cave Spring, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Moylan works at Laura L. Moylan, MD in Cave Spring, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.