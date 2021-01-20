Overview

Dr. Laura Morris, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital.



Dr. Morris works at Goshen Retreat Women's Health Center in Goshen, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

