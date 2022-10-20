Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Morgan, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Morgan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Locations
Laura R. Morgan MD Inc.36921 Cook St Ste 102, Palm Desert, CA 92211 Directions (760) 836-9066
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morgan?
I was a first patient and she spent 40 mins with me. She did not rush me, I have a lot of issues and she asked me about each one and she new all my doctors and said I was in good hands with them. She ordered all my tests. She was very thorough. I highly recommend her and will be recommending her to my friends. Office ladies were great as well.
About Dr. Laura Morgan, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1023096831
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morgan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgan has seen patients for Cough, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
