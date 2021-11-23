Overview

Dr. Laura Montes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Montes works at Dr. Laura Montes in Mcallen, TX with other offices in Pharr, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.