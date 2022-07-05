Overview

Dr. Laura Cinski, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Jacobs School of Medicine University at Buffalo and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Cinski works at Inova Medical Group - Neurosciences in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.