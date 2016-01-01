See All Urologists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Laura Mihalko, MD

Urology

Overview

Dr. Laura Mihalko, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. 

Dr. Mihalko works at Pmg Pediatric Gi in Albuquerque, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pmg Pediatric Gi
    201 Cedar St SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 563-6565

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bladder Scan
Syphilis Screening
Uroflowmetry
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon

About Dr. Laura Mihalko, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1023405834
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mihalko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mihalko works at Pmg Pediatric Gi in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Mihalko’s profile.

Dr. Mihalko has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mihalko.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mihalko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mihalko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

